Here's The Kind Of Summer It's Been For West Nile Virus In Canada

Health officials in Ontario’s Peel Region are reminding people to protect themselves against insect bites after mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were found in Brampton. The virus can be transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, and 70 to 80 per cent of people who get it show no symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, headache, swollen lymph glands and mild rashes, and can show up for up to 15 days after infection. In more serious cases, some people can develop more severe or long-term symptoms like muscle weakness, loss of consciousness and paralysis. In incredibly rare cases, the disease can be fatal. Immunocompromised individuals, people with chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease and elderly people are more at risk than others.

martinatobolova via Getty Images

Health Canada tracks West Nile virus in Canada with the help of various provincial partners and agencies and, so far, there have been no reported infections in humans this year. Curtis Russell, a senior program specialist at Public Health Ontario (PHO), told HuffPost Canada that this year has been relatively quiet compared to previous ones in the province. He noted that this time last year, PHO had identified 16 mosquito pools that tested positive for the virus — this year, they’ve only had two. “A big thing with mosquitoes and West Nile virus is temperature drives a lot of this, you know the higher the temperatures are the faster the mosquitoes develop but also the higher the temperature… the faster the virus will replicate and spread throughout the mosquito so that it can transmit it,” Russell said. “In general, we had a very cool wet spring and even the start of our summer was relatively cool so that would slow a lot of things down.”

LinkedIn Curtis Russell.