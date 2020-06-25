WestJet Laying Off More Than 3,300 Workers, Calling Move ‘Unavoidable’

Artur Widak via Getty Images WestJet airplanes are seen here at Calgary International Airport on Sept. 10, 2018. WestJet's layoffs will be felt in Moncton, N.B., Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary, specifically.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will permanently lay off 3,333 employees as part of a major restructuring amid the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the travel industry.

The company plans to consolidate call centre activity in Alberta, restructure its office and management staff and contract out operations at all but four of the 38 Canadian airports where it operates, WestJet said in a release Wednesday.

“Throughout the course of the biggest crisis in the history of aviation, WestJet has made many difficult, but essential, decisions to future-proof our business,” said CEO Ed Sims, calling the changes “unavoidable.”

About 2,300 airport customer service agents and baggage handlers will lose their jobs, according to CUPE union official Chris Rauenbusch.

Some 600 office and management staff in Calgary will be cut within a month or so, he said. “The head office is already desolate.”

Another 433 call centre representatives will be laid off in Moncton, N.B., Halifax and Vancouver, he said.

No support specifically for airlines

WestJet, which went private after Toronto-based Onex Corp. bought the company in December, had employed some 14,000 workers just before the pandemic struck. About 4,500 active employees will remain on the payroll after the layoffs.

The company said preferential hiring interviews for some of the 2,300 WestJet airport workers now facing layoffs will be a priority in selecting airport partners.

The pandemic saw the airline suspend most of its schedule — including all international trips — in late March, running at less than 10 per cent capacity.

Canadian airline revenue streams have shrunk to a fraction of 2019 levels, with fleets parked and border shutdowns ongoing even as domestic travel demand gradually starts to pick up.

Canada, unlike countries including France, Germany and the United States, has held off on sector-specific support for carriers. Instead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rolled out financial aid available across industries, including the federal wage subsidy and loans starting at $60 million for large companies.

In an memo to staff Wednesday afternoon, Sims said the dearth of government funds along with a “patchwork” of provincial and federal travel advisories and constraints on non-essential domestic and international travel are compounding a “weak demand environment.”

