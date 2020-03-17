Richard Buchan/Canadian Press A WestJet airplane is shown at the St.John's International Airport on July 31, 2019.

WestJet is suspending all of its international and trans-border flights for 30 days to help control the spread of the COVID-19, starting on Sunday, March 23.

The move will also allow the airline to help bring Canadians home after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on citizens and permanent residents to return to the country during the coronavirus pandemic, said WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims.

In a statement early Tuesday, Sims said that the last commercially scheduled flights from international and trans-border destinations will depart on Sunday night by 11:59 p.m. local time, and such operations will be suspended for 30 days.

“After that, we will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government,” said Sims.

As of Monday night, tickets to those foreign destinations during the 30-day period are no longer available for sale.

