NurPhoto via Getty Images A view of WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport, Mon. Sept. 10, 2018. WestJet is laying off staff in the wake of new federal COVID-19 testing requirements for Canada-bound passengers.

CALGARY ― WestJet Airlines Ltd. says about 1,000 employees will be furloughed, temporarily laid off, put on unpaid leave or have their hours cut in the wake of new travel rules from the federal government.

The airline also says it will cut about 30 per cent of its capacity for February and March and pull 160 domestic departures from its schedule.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims says the federal government’s COVID-19 testing policy led to unprecedented travel cancellations, leaving the company with no other option but to place a large number of employees on leave.

