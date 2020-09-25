Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A traveller checks in at the WestJet check-in counter of Pearson International Airport in Toronto, March 24, 2020. WestJet has announced major pay cuts for its employees, saying it's due to change in the federal government's pandemic wage subsidy.

CALGARY ― WestJet Airlines Ltd. is warning workers receiving the federal wage subsidy they will see their pay cut by up to 53 per cent starting Sunday.

A company memo sent to WestJetters on Wednesday states that the maximum weekly payment for employees on the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will drop to $400 per week, down from $847.

In the message, vice-president Mark Porter attributes the change to the federal government aligning a newly extended wage subsidy with employment insurance, which is expanding as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit expires on Sept. 27.

