BUSINESS
10/14/2020 09:42 EDT

WestJet Suspends Flights To Atlantic Canada, Announces Job Cuts

The airline has also suspended the Toronto-Quebec City route.

  • Canadian Press
Andrew Chin via Getty Images
WestJet planes sit grounded at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., April 9, 2020. The airline has suspended flights to Atlantic Canada and between Toronto and Quebec City.

CALGARY — WestJet says it is indefinitely suspending operations to Moncton, N.B, Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown, while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John’s, N.L.

The airline is also suspending operations between Toronto and Quebec City.

WestJet says the suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly starting Nov. 2.

Watch: Airline COVID-19 testing is good for everybody. Story continues below.

 

The airline says it has worked to keep essential air service going since the start of the pandemic, but demand for travel is being severely limited by restrictive policies.

The airline also says it is laying off 100 corporate and operational support employees. 

The cuts do not include airport staff from the affected Atlantic airports due to an earlier restructuring.

RELATED

  • Canadian Press
MORE: westjet layoffs Atlantic Canada suspended flights