Andrew Chin via Getty Images WestJet planes sit grounded at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., April 9, 2020. The airline has suspended flights to Atlantic Canada and between Toronto and Quebec City.

CALGARY — WestJet says it is indefinitely suspending operations to Moncton, N.B, Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown, while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John’s, N.L.

The airline is also suspending operations between Toronto and Quebec City.

WestJet says the suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly starting Nov. 2.

Watch: Airline COVID-19 testing is good for everybody. Story continues below.