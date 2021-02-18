CALGARY ― WestJet says it is suspending service to four Canadian cities amid slumping demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting March 19, the airline plans to suspend all flights to St. John’s, London, Ont., Lloydminster, Alta. and Medicine Hat, Alta. until June 24.

Flights between St. John’s and Halifax will stop as of March 21 and flights between London and Toronto will be suspended on March 22, WestJet says.

