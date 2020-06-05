WestJet Reverses Course, Allows Cash Refunds On Some Cancelled Flights

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images WestJet passenger planes at Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Toronto, March 24, 2020. WestJet says it will start offering cash refunds to some passengers on international flights that were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

MONTREAL ― WestJet Airlines says it will give some passengers the option of getting a cash refund for international flights cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a departure from Canadian airlines’ practice of offering rescheduled flights or vouchers for future flights, which has angered many passengers, some of whom have found themselves out thousands of dollars during an economic crisis. “We have now begun processing refunds to original form of payment for guests holding some international itineraries that were cancelled by WestJet due to the COVID-19 crisis,” a WestJet spokesperson said in an email to HuffPost Canada. Passengers who booked directly with WestJet will have the option of rebooking, taking a voucher or taking cash. Those who booked through an agency will have the option of rebooking or taking a cash refund, WestJet said. Watch: Airports and flying amid the coronavirus. Story continues below.

The Journal de Montreal reported that only flights that went through the U.S. or U.K. will be eligible for a cash refund. WestJet didn’t confirm this, but said it is “carefully monitoring the regulatory frameworks in all its operated jurisdictions,” and urged customers “to check our website regularly for up-to-date information pertaining to COVID-19.” The Journal cited a letter from WestJet to travel agents, which stated that cash refunds will be limited to flights routed through the U.S. or U.K. HuffPost Canada has also seen the document, but cannot independently verify its authenticity. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said last month that Canada’s airlines could go bankrupt if they had to offer cash refunds for the flights cancelled during the pandemic. But Gabor Lukacs, a prominent passenger rights’ advocate, notes that regulators in the U.S. and Europe have insisted that airlines provide cash refunds.