WestJet To Rehire Workers With Help From Federal Wage Subsidy

Artur Widak via Getty Images A WestJet plane appears at Calgary International Airport on Sept. 10, 2018. The Canadian airline is still operating flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CALGARY — WestJet says it plans to bring back nearly 6,400 employees on to its payroll with the help of Ottawa’s emergency wage subsidy program.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

He says employees will be back on the company payroll once the federal government has approved the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.