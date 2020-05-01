Wet’suwet’en Dispute Roars On As Elected Chiefs Reject New Agreement

SMITHERS, B.C. — Elected chiefs of a First Nation that’s split over a natural gas pipeline through their territories say they will not sign a deal on rights and title, a day after the hereditary chiefs backed the agreement.

The elected chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nations say they don’t support the proposed memorandum of understanding on rights and title with the federal and British Columbia governments.

The hereditary chiefs decision to sign the memorandum was announced Thursday in a joint statement they issued with Ottawa and the province.

The hereditary chiefs oppose construction of a pipeline through their northwestern B.C. territories, while a majority of elected band councils support the Coastal GasLink project.