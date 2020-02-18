Rene Johnston via Getty Images Hundreds of Shut Down Canada protesters occupy the Macmillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en land defenders, Feb. 15, 2020. Business groups are calling on the federal government to take steps to immediately restore rail service that is being disrupted by anti-pipeline blockades.

Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, says the situation is “beyond serious.”

The group estimates that some $425 million worth of goods are becoming stranded every day the blockade continues.

