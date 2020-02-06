RCMP Arresting Wet'suwet'en Pipeline Protesters In B.C., Activists Say

Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, from left, Rob Alfred, John Ridsdale and Antoinette Austin, who oppose the Costal Gaslink pipeline, took part in a rally in Smithers B.C. on Jan. 10, 2020.

SMITHERS, B.C. — Opponents of a natural gas pipeline being built across northwestern British Columbia say RCMP have begun enforcing an injunction that prevents interference with construction.

Jen Wickham, a spokeswoman for one of the five clans that make up the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, says at least four people were arrested before dawn at a camp along a remote road near Houston, B.C.

Wickham says officers also began dismantling tents set up by protesters and clearing the road in the same area where 14 people were arrested during a similar enforcement last January.

A statement posted by BC RCMP Communication Services confirms Mounties have established an exclusion zone in the area.

The statement says officers intend to enforce the provincial Supreme Court injunction against interference with construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

At least one journalist was transported by police out of the area, and dropped off at a parking lot.