04/20/2020 16:43 EDT

What Happened In The Nova Scotia Shooting: A Timeline Of Events

Here's how events unfolded over the weekend.

The number of dead in the wake of Canada’s worst mass shooting is expected to grow following the conclusion of a manhunt in Nova Scotia over the weekend. 

An RCMP investigation into the shooter’s motives and the connection to his victims is ongoing but watch the video above for what’s known about the moments leading up to the suspect’s capture. 

    Brian Trinh Senior Editor Of Video Programming & Insights, HuffPost Canada
