What Time Do Polls Open For Canada Election 2019?

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 is election day in Canada.
Canadians have 12 hours to vote at their assigned polling station. Check out Elections Canada’s website here for the exact locations.
Voting hours are:
- Newfoundland time - 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Atlantic time - 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Eastern time - 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Central time - 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Mountain time (and Saskatchewan) - 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Pacific time - 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What do you need to bring to the polling station?
- Option 1: Your driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address
- Option 2: Two pieces of ID that both have your name. At least one must have your current address. Examples: voter information card and bank statement, or your student ID card and a utility bill.
- Option 3: sign a declaration confirming your identity and address, and bring someone who can vouch for you.
See the full list of ID accepted at the polls.