What To Get From Aritzia’s Warehouse Sale Before Everything Sells Out

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Here’s a long weekend sale you don’t want to miss: Now through Monday, September 2, Aritzia is having its annual Warehouse Sale at Vancouver’s Convention Centre. If you’re on the hunt for a cozy sweater, blazer or high-rise jeans, you can find it there at a ridiculously reduced price.

Don’t fret if you’re not on the west coast. You can still find a good deal online. Here are some popular items that are on sale now.

TNA Botanie Puffer