What To Get From Aritzia’s Warehouse Sale Before Everything Sells Out

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Here’s a long weekend sale you don’t want to miss: Now through Monday, September 2, Aritzia is having its annual Warehouse Sale at Vancouver’s Convention Centre. If you’re on the hunt for a cozy sweater, blazer or high-rise jeans, you can find it there at a ridiculously reduced price.
Don’t fret if you’re not on the west coast. You can still find a good deal online. Here are some popular items that are on sale now.
TNA Botanie Puffer
This puffer contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down. It comes in 14 different colours but at varying prices. The wild plum pictured above is normally $88, on sale for $43.99.
Citizens of Humanity Chloe Devotion Jeans
Keep the ’70s vibe alive with these flared jeans with an exaggerated inseam that elongates the leg. Normally $318, on sale for $59.99.
Babaton Jett Leather Jacket
Cut from the world’s finest sheepskin leather, this jacket is pricey but meant to last a lifetime. Normally $575, on sale for $239.99.
Wilfred Chevalier Jacket
This tuxedo-inspired open blazer is perfect for your next client meeting. It’s sold out in caramel but still available in blue, beige and rich brown. Normally $228, on sale for $125.
Babaton Day Dress
Why not save this satin garment for your next date night? Normally $110, on sale for $75.
Babaton Lagarde T-Shirt
There’s no limit to how many t-shirts you should own. Grab a hold of this everyday crew-neck t-shirt with embroidered graphic. Normally $40, on sale for $14.99.
Wilfred Faun Pant
Don’t give up on bright colours in September! Normally $110, on sale for $39.99.
Wilfred Free Asianna Sweater
Cozy up in an extra-fine merino wool from Italy. Normally $155, on sale for $115.
Wilfred Écoulement V Jumpsuit
This neon ivy frock is cut from a luxe Japanese crepe with an intricate basketweave texture. Normally $178, on sale for $74.99.
Little Moon Calathea Skirt
This pleated plaid skirt pairs well with a graphic t-shirt or silky blouse. Normally $138, on sale for $68.99.