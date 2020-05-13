HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Wayfair Channel Armchair

Now that you’re spending a ton of time at home, you’ve probably noticed a few things you’d like to change: An armchair that has seen better days, a rug that’s hanging on by a thread, a missing end table where you need to put a cup of coffee…

It’s the best time to invest some energy into upgrading your home environment. And with Wayfair’s massive Victoria Day sale going on, you’ll definitely find the items you need for a price you won’t gawk at.

We’ve rounded up our favourite picks from the sale below.

Arlingham Abstract Ivory/Blue Area Rug

Wayfair says: “Set the foundation for any entertainment space or seating group with this understated area rug. Featuring a bold Tibetan-style medallion motif, this rug offers a touch of the pattern to any ensemble, while the ivory and blue palette let you lean into neutral and earthy colour schemes alike.”

Ashanti Geometric Ivory Area Rug

Wayfair says: “Mix a taste of what’s trending into any space by rolling out this area rug. Pairing a geometric pattern with faded accents, this beige design is dotted with pink, orange, yellow, and teal tones for a subtle splash of colour.”

Wasser End Table

Wayfair says: “Crafted from metal, the base boasts a gold finish for a glint of glamour in your living room look. Up top, the circular tabletop is made from manufactured wood and sports a solid neutral colour for a look that won’t easily clash with your current colour palette.”

Pellston 1 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand

Wayfair says: “Taking cues from mid-century modern designs, this clean-lined end table is a stylish sidekick for any sofa. Crafted from solid acacia wood in a solid-hued finish, this piece is founded atop four tapered legs dipped in bronze for a dash of distinction. The rectangular top provides a place to set down snacks, a lamp, and more, while a single drawer offers out-of-sight storage for any odds and ends strewn about your space.”

Barlow 21″ Armchair

Wayfair says: “The perfect vintage-look piece to complete your mid-century modern decor, this attractive wood-framed chair has it all: style, comfort, and durability.”

Labarge Hairpin 3 Legs 2 Piece Nesting Tables

Wayfair says: “Perfect for rounding out your home with a mid-century look, this set features two triangular tables that work together to create the standard coffee table size with a breezy style. Crafted from manufactured wood surfaces, each table is founded on slim, black-finished metal legs for a striking look wherever they’re placed.”

Abingd Nightstand

Wayfair says: “Ideal for keeping belongings or items apart where needed. All metal construction makes this a hard-wearing storage solution for any situation.”

Marshallville Side Chair

Wayfair says: “From providing sensible seating arrangements in smaller spaces to rounding out interior designs, these side chairs make all-star additions to any home decor arsenal.”

Marion Canopy Bed

Wayfair says: “Designed with a clean silhouette, this eye-catching piece is crafted in solid and sturdy metal that is stable and durable with secure metal slats that do not require a foundation. It comes with a sophisticated headboard and footboard and with metal side rails and centre legs to provide full support and comfort to you and your mattress.”

Dorian Frame Coffee Table

Wayfair says: “Whether serving as an accent piece in your contemporary setting or providing a perch for a mug of joe, this coffee table is sure to be a stylish stage. Defined by clean lines and a neutral finish, this piece puts a modern twist on an Old Hollywood design. The open metal frame gives this piece an airy feel, while the manufactured wood top showcases a rectangular silhouette that’s ideal for holding living room essentials.”

Channel Armchair

Wayfair says: “Perfect for rounding out your home with a handy perch, an accent chair like this is a great option curling up with a good book or settling in for a TV binge, while also lending your space an on-trend look.”

Carey 20.87″ Armchair

Wayfair says: “This velvet armchair seat with metal legs in wooden transfer painting perfectly matches different decorations.”

Verdi Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage

Wayfair says: “This Hall Tree has never looked so chic. Scarves, coats, and bags all find a home on the multiple hooks available. The lower shelf is perfect for shoes and the space overhead will accept your hats with gratitude.”

Chrisman Hairpin Dining Table

Wayfair says: “Carefully crafted with wood veneer and supported by sturdy metal hairpin legs, this round and retro-modern dining table is an excellent choice to be your dining room focal point. Perfect for entertaining, an intimate dinner for 2 or game night with the family.”

New York Duvet Cover Set

Wayfair says: “Featuring a gorgeous duvet cover and pillow shams, this set has everything you need to transform a sleeping space into a truly restful retreat.”

Tamela Reversible Quilt Set

Wayfair says: “Perfect for rounding out the ensemble of any free spirit, this three-piece quilt set turns your room into a restful retreat. Each item – including a quilt and two shams – sports a mish-mash of patterns that’s sure to grab the eye as they imbue a space with the eclectic appeal.”

Springer Medium Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Wayfair Springer Medium Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillow