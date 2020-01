The January blahs have set in and you want your sparkle back. A little winter getaway is the perfect idea. If you’ve never considered visiting Toronto in winter, think again. The city embraces the chilly season with vigour, and there are tons of indoor and outdoor activities to engage in throughout four special Spotlight Weekends. Beginning January 31, visitors are offered 2-for-1 access and special offers to museums, theatres, attractions, tours and more.