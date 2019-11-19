Where To Buy Chunky Knit Blankets And Faux Fur Throws

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Long, dark and cold nights have us yearning for comfy slippers, a hot cup of tea and a cozy blanket. As the Danes would say, we want to get hygge with it. Since the lifestyle trend has only grown bigger and better over time, we’ve curated some of the best places to buy oversized blankets and throws online.

Jennys Knit Co

Starting at $65, all blankets sold through this Etsy store are handmade with Merino wool yarn, a hypoallergenic material.

607 by Davie and Chiyo

The Etsy store owners have been knitting blankets since 2013. This wool weighted blanket is the perfect way to add a touch of comfort to your space.

Mood Living

Curl up under a mid-century knit blanket like this this funky blue one for $134.91.

Indigo

There’s a ton of luxurious, faux fur blankets to choose from like this ruched brown throw for $99, or this super soft sleepy blue blanket for $39.50.

Amazon

The blankets on Amazon are larger than life. The VIYEAR chunky knit blanket comes in a dozen different colours and sizes up to 80 inches long.

Anthropologie

Looking to splurge? Anthropologie has plenty of high-end blankets made from luxe fabrics. The pink velvet emery throw blanket is a dream.

Urban Outfitters

For a limited time only, enjoy 40% off all home items including this waffle knit fringe throw blanket for $49.

Crate & Barrel

Wrap yourself in the warmth of this throw blanket the colour of sunshine.

West Elm

Right now, all throws are 50% off, so stock up on faux fur ombre or cotton knit throws.

The Bay