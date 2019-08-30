Health Canada A Whirlpool radiant cooktop is seen here in this image provided by Health Canada after a recall was issued.

Health Canada has issued a recall on thousands of cooktops because of a potential fire hazard. A release from the federal agency says the heating elements on the cooktops may energize without any user input. The recall affects approximately 3,000 products produced by the Tennessee-based Whirlpool Corporation under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Health Canada says no injuries have been reported in this country, although there has been one report of cabinet damage due to the cooktop being on for a long time. The affected products were sold between March 2017 and August 2019, the agency says.