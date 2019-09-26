Whistleblower Complaint That Exposed Trump-Ukraine Controversy Released

The whistleblower complaint that focused on the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been declassified and released to the public. Read a redacted version of the declassified complaint here. Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah and a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, was the first to confirm late Wednesday that the complaint, which has prompted widespread outrage among Democrats, would be released to the broader public less than a day after a redacted version was passed along to a small group of congressional U.S. lawmakers.

BREAKING NEWS: The whistleblower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) September 26, 2019

The whistleblower’s legal team applauded the decision to declassify the report, telling The Hill on Wednesday that the complaint “establishes that, ultimately, the lawful whistleblower disclosure process can work.” “We await the release of the complaint in its totality,” the attorneys told The Hill. The Trump administration, under bipartisan pressure, provided the then-classified complaint earlier Wednesday to congressional intelligence committees, who had for days been urging the acting director of U.S. national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, to comply with the law and release it. Maguire had initially refused, and U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, first heard about the complaint earlier this month after the inspector general for the intelligence community told him Maguire was sitting on it.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

The unnamed whistleblower first filed the document in August, several weeks after a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky. A reconstruction of the phone call released by the White House on Wednesday details multiple instances in which Trump pressured his counterpart to investigate the family of one of his main political rivals, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. During one point in the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian president for a “favor” shortly after Zelensky brought up U.S. military aid that had been provided to the country. The U.S. inspector general determined that the complaint was “credible” and of “urgent” concern, and many Democrats who have seen it have echoed those sentiments.