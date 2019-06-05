This White Black Bear Cub Is Canadian, Rare And Completely Adorable

It’s not everyday you come across a white black bear.

But when Alberta wildlife photographer Abdullah Moussa did, he was ready to photograph the moment.

Moussa captured these stunning pictures of the rare cub, alongside its cinnamon-coloured mother and two jet-black siblings, while hiking in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country last week.

“I just started to go for a hike in a new area that I had been to before,” Moussa told Huffpost. “And like 15 minutes into the trail, I noticed some rustling up ahead coming from the bushes.”

Moussa paused on the trail, and watched as a light-brown mother bear and two black cubs emerged onto the trail ahead of him. The family didn’t seem to notice him.