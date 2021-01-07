Life

10 Tweets About The Capitol Hill Insurrection That Show White Privilege In Action

Protesters are treated very differently when they're white and pro-Trump.
HuffPost Canada Staff
A pro-Trump rioter carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after a mob stormed the Capitol building on Jan.&nbsp; 6, 2021.
The world watched in horror Wednesday as pro-Trump rioters took over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Throughout the hectic, often surreal afternoon, politicians, Capitol staff and members of the press were evacuated or hid as the mob scaled walls, broke windows and looted in legislators’ empty personal offices, repeating the false claim that Trump actually won the November election. Four people died.

American president Donald Trump, meanwhile, told rioters to go home and asked them to end the violence while telling them they were “very special” and maintaining, incorrectly, that he was in fact the rightful winner of the election.

People watching the scene unfold on social media were emotional, confused, and often disgusted. Many pointed out the privilege that allowed white protesters to infiltrate the Capitol, a markedly different scenario from the police violence and mass arrests against peaceful protesters who marched for Black Lives Matter over the summer.

Here are some of the tweets about how the violence at the Capitol demonstrate white privilege in action.

Spot the difference


King of the castle


I want to hold your hand?

A pretty significant nuance

What’s wrong with this picture?


Exit through the gift shop

Stark contrast


From one wall to another


Several people used humour to point out depressing realities



