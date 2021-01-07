Win McNamee via Getty Images A pro-Trump rioter carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after a mob stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The world watched in horror Wednesday as pro-Trump rioters took over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Throughout the hectic, often surreal afternoon, politicians, Capitol staff and members of the press were evacuated or hid as the mob scaled walls, broke windows and looted in legislators’ empty personal offices, repeating the false claim that Trump actually won the November election. Four people died.

American president Donald Trump, meanwhile, told rioters to go home and asked them to end the violence while telling them they were “very special” and maintaining, incorrectly, that he was in fact the rightful winner of the election.

People watching the scene unfold on social media were emotional, confused, and often disgusted. Many pointed out the privilege that allowed white protesters to infiltrate the Capitol, a markedly different scenario from the police violence and mass arrests against peaceful protesters who marched for Black Lives Matter over the summer.

Here are some of the tweets about how the violence at the Capitol demonstrate white privilege in action.

Spot the difference

the Lincoln memorial during a blm protest vs the capitol steps this afternoon.



disappointed but not suprised pic.twitter.com/q0GGBwMArI — lil (@122Ladylily) January 6, 2021



King of the castle

to make it here without dying is the epitome of white privilege pic.twitter.com/Uw5FV33bpO — Noah Caine (@NoahCaine) January 6, 2021



I want to hold your hand?

white privilege is violently storming and looting the capitol,tearing down the USA flag and putting up a trump flag instead.then simply getting sent back home while having a swat team hold your hand while you walk slowly down the stairs... #WashingtonDC#whiteprivilege#Capitol pic.twitter.com/4FUQEGIdAl — Neda (@poetic_women) January 6, 2021

A pretty significant nuance

We're not asking for you to shoot them like you shoot us.

We're asking you to NOT shoot us like you don't shoot them. — Tye Winters, DO (@tmswDO) January 7, 2021

What’s wrong with this picture?

#whiteprivilege



Understand the difference! pic.twitter.com/AoufxwLkDT — Kanaka Lee 🙏🏽 KNOW JUSTICE 💙 KNOW PEACE ✌🏽 (@LeeKanaka) January 7, 2021



Exit through the gift shop

white privilege in one picture pic.twitter.com/ImxikZzHTl — Fernando MoraPalazzo (@FerMPalazzo) January 7, 2021

Stark contrast



From one wall to another

Now look who is climbing walls and criminally trespassing. #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/sQk9arfCwz — Dr. Jose Alamillo (@josealamillo) January 7, 2021



Several people used humour to point out depressing realities

security at a BLM protest vs security at the US capitol pic.twitter.com/80VTBxJQ6F — jason (@worldstarjason) January 6, 2021