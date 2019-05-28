Don Denton/TCPI/The Canadian Press A terminal direction sign is seen here at the Whitehorse International Airport in 2009. A Cessna 170 crashed Monday after taking off from this Yukon airport.

WHITEHORSE — The Transportation Safety Board says two people have died in a plane crash in Yukon.

Spokesman Jon Lee says the single-engine Cessna 170 crashed into trees shortly after taking off from the airport in Whitehorse on Monday afternoon.

Lee says it happened about 600 metres from the end of the runway, and that there was a fire afterward.