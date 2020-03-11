World Health Organization Declares COVID-19 A Pandemic

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, centre, speaks beside executive director Michael Ryan and Maria Van Kerkhove during a daily news conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a pandemic.

The virus, which originated in China, has infected more than 113,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,000, according to the WHO.

In Canada, there has been at least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including dozens of cases in Ontario and British Columbia. So far, one person in Canada has died.