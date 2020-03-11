World Health Organization Declares COVID-19 A Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a pandemic.
The virus, which originated in China, has infected more than 113,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,000, according to the WHO.
In Canada, there has been at least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including dozens of cases in Ontario and British Columbia. So far, one person in Canada has died.
In the U.S., more than 930 people have been infected and at least 29 people have died across 28 states and Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a pandemic as an epidemic — a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease — that has “spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”
More to come
Also on HuffPost: