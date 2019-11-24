CALGARY — A historic first by Andrew Harris ended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ dubious championship drought and continued the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup misery. The 32-year-old Winnipeg native scored rushing and receiving TDs as the Bombers stunned Hamilton 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup before 35,439 spectators at McMahon Stadium. Harris put an exclamation mark on his stellar performance Sunday by becoming the first player ever to be named the game’s top player and Canadian as well. Harris (134 yards rushing, six catches for 35 yards) becomes the first Canadian to be named Grey Cup MVP since the legendary Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

Derek Leung via Getty Images Andrew Harris of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2019 Grey Cup in Calgary.

Sergei Belski/USA Today Sports / Reuters The Grey Cup arrives at the stadium prior to the game in Calgary.

Harris and Co. earned $16,000 apiece while Hamilton players — who wore their home black uniforms and were 10-0 this season at Tim Hortons Field — received $8,000. More importantly, the Bombers secured their first Grey Cup title since 1990. Hamilton’s last title came in ’99 and suffered its 16th straight loss at McMahon Stadium, the previous 15 coming against the hometown Calgary Stampeders. Sunday’s victory was especially sweet for Harris and Winnipeg starter Collaros. Harris, who earned his first Grey Cup in 2011 with B.C., served a two-game suspension for a positive drug test. That led to his being snubbed in voting for the league’s individual honours despite leading the CFL in rushing for a third straight season (1,380 yards).

Sergei Belski/ USA Today Sports / Reuters Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros throws a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the Grey Cup.

Collaros had spent time this season with Saskatchewan and Toronto — ultimately he was traded by both teams — before landing with Winnipeg in October. He’d missed significant time recovering from a season-opening concussion suffered against Hamilton, which earned Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence a two-game suspension. Hamilton came in as the solid favourite after a dominant ’19 season. The Ticats posted a CFL-best 15-3 regular-season mark, a single-season franchise record.

Sergei Belski/ USA TODAY USPW / Reuters Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris runs with the ball against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Derek Leung via Getty Images A general view of Calgary's McMahon Stadium as the national anthem is sung to start the 107th Grey Cup game.