adidas Ready for the Holidays

Shopping for the whole family during the holidays can be overwhelming. Everyone’s a little bit different, after all, with their own interests and tastes. What might be the perfect gift for your sports-loving partner will not be the right fit for you fashion-forward children, and vice versa. adidas might actually have you covered on all fronts, though, with the iconic, three-striped imprint offering a wide line of clothing items tailor-made for all the fitness lovers and pop culture stans in your life.

From stylish athleisure crop-tops and sustainable, eco-conscious clothing items, to all-weather hiking boots and Mandalorian-inspired sneakers, these are just a few of adidas’ best gift ideas to help you get ready for the holidays.

For The Environmentalist

adidas Primeblue Ultraboost

Sustainable and stylish aren’t mutually exclusive terms, and adidas knows it. If someone on your shopping list is always looking to go green with their fashion choices —and we don’t mean their colour palette— adidas are doing their part by delivering a number of sustainable clothing options. Take the Primeblue Ultraboost, a sleek sneaker built in part using Parley Ocean Plastic — recycled materials recovered from beaches and repurposed into anything from track pants to sneakers.

For The Fashionista

adidas Striped Dress

Athleisure has a way of perking up your kit, whether you’re hitting the gym or hanging with friends. This stretchy, body hugging Striped Dress seamlessly takes you from day to night. The best part? Slip it on and you’re good to go in 20 seconds flat. Whether you’re out running errands or just chilling with the pals, the dress will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your day takes you.

For The Sneakerhead

adidas NMD-R1

True sneakerheads are always on the hunt for a shoe that’ll stop someone else in their tracks, just to see what you’ve got going on. If you want to turn heads, look no further than the latest twist on adidas’ NMD-R1s. The elegant yet eye-popping metallic detailing give a classy look to these kicks, without sacrificing on the tried-and-tested boost cushioning that NMD-R1s are known for.

For The Outdoorsy One

adidas Terrex Eastrail Hiking Shoes

Outdoorsy types love a good challenge. They’ll hit any kind of terrain for an all-day hike— A sunny stroll is just as satisfying as a walk through the mud, as far as they’re concerned. And that’s what we love about them! The Terrex Eastrail Hiking Shoes hiking shoe will help them hit new heights. It’s a stealth, lightweight boot with stable and secure footing that gives you the confidence to explore on and off the trail. Lace them up for day trips or weekend adventures!

For The Skater

adidas Allover Print Shmoo Hoodie

The hoodie is almost as essential an item to a skateboarder as their deck, a staple any rider will be wearing whether dropping into a bowl at the local park or kick-flipping their way back home. Pro skating icon Mark Gonzalez knows this, having co-designed this cushy, 100 % cotton fleece pullover, which is marked with a roomy kangaroo pouch, drawstring hood, and the spraypaint-style all-over print featuring a friendly army of scarlet and cyan shmoos.

For The Weightlifter

adidas Adipower Weightlifting 2

Whether you’re just starting to push weight or you’re stacking up extra plates to break your best, lifters need the right support in order to make those gains. The Adipower Weightlifting 2 is a striking, streamlined power-lifting shoe featuring a breathable woven textile upper, and a laces-and-strap system that locks your feet into place. Both its grippy outsole and the raised-and-reinforced heel will add stability to your power stance as you’re going beast mode with a big lift.

For The Golfer

adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoes

Golfers want to hit the links all year long, even during winter’s chill. So long as there’s green on the Green, they’re ready to go all 18 holes. adidas’ extensive line of golf wear includes anything from sharp-looking, sweat-wicking polos, to frostguard-insulated vests, but the Adicross Retro Golf Shoes are a must-have, come wintertime. The wind-resistant, water-repellent shoes will keep anyone’s feet warm and comfortable while walking the fairways (and, let’s not kid ourselves, the occasional sand trap).

For The Snowboarder

adidas Anorak 10K Jacket

If you’ve got a snowboarder in your life, you know that they’re already halfway up the mountain once that first snowfall of the season hits. In addition to all kinds of waterproof pants and boots, adidas sells a number of snowboarding jackets. Long-gone are the days where bulky parkas are the best way to stay warm while ripping out a backside 180 on your favourite run. The Anorak 10K jacket is a lightweight, waterproof jacket with a packable hood, arm vents for extra breathability, and, of course, adidas’ iconic three stripes along the sleeve—A sleek look for any daring hill conqueror.

For The Star Wars Fan

adidas NMD_R1 The Child - Find Your Way Shoes

Few film franchises have captured people’s imaginations like Star Wars. This includes the designers at adidas, who have paid tribute to the greater Star Wars universe with a line of Yoda hoodies, “wookie-hair” hi-tops, and more. Now you can celebrate The Child with a new pair of Mandalorian-inspired NMD-R1s, which pair the shoe’s much-loved flex-knit upper and cushiony boost midsole with a Baby Yoda-ish mint-and-nude colour scheme. If you’re a Star Wars fan, cop these kicks, you must.

For The PIXAR Kid

adidas NMD_R1 Toy Story Shoes

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since kids first fell in love with Toy Story’s Sheriff Woody. What’s less surprising is how the animated hero continues to capture our hearts.

If your lil one starts quoting all four PIXAR films each time you boot up Disney+, they’ll love this pair of Woody-inspired shoes. Check details like the bright brown laces, which mimic his lasso, or the cow print midsole, modeled after the good sheriff’s vest. But if your kid is more of a Buzz Lightyear fan, adidas also has a futuristic pair of purple-and-green Dame 7 juniors, inspired by the Toy Story space ranger. Strap them in and they’ll be blasting off to infinity and beyond—or, at the very least, the playground—in no time.



