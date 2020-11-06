Noam Galai via Getty Images A person wears a face mask outside Whole Foods Market in New York on Sept. 29, 2020.

With Remembrance Day around the corner, Canadian politicians are slamming U.S.-based Whole Foods for its ban on employees wearing poppies at work. The Whole Foods uniform is an apron, coat or vest, along with a hat and name badge. “With the exception of those items required by law, our dress code policy prohibits any additions to our standard uniform,” a spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost Canada. “Whole Foods Market honours the men and women who have and continue to bravely serve their country.” The company, owned by Amazon, will observe a moment of silence in all of its Canadian stores on Nov. 11 and is donating to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign, the spokesperson said.

An employee at an Ottawa Whole Foods told CBC News that a supervisor said wearing a poppy could be seen as “supporting a cause.” Danny Martin, director of corporate services at the legion’s national headquarters, told CBC the legion encourages people to wear poppies at all times unless there are safety concerns. Some Canadian politicians are calling for Whole Foods to overturn its rule. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the decision “disgusting and disgraceful.” “We will always stand with our veterans,” he wrote on Twitter. “Whole Foods should apologize and immediately reverse this decision.” Ford said Ontario will introduce legislation to prevent any employer from banning staff from wearing a poppy during “Remembrance Week.”

We will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from banning their staff from wearing a poppy during Remembrance Week. #lestweforget#onpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 6, 2020

Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, Lawrence MacAulay, also weighed in on Twitter. “This is absolutely unacceptable — the poppy is an important symbol of remembrance, and it’s more important than ever that everyone support the [Royal Canadian Legion’s] Poppy Campaign this year,” MacAulay said, tagging the veterans’ group in his tweet.

This is absolutely unacceptable — the poppy is an important symbol of remembrance, and it’s more important than ever that everyone support the @RoyalCdnLegion’s Poppy Campaign this year. #CanadaRemembershttps://t.co/bpSRcDP7zD — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) November 6, 2020

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Whole Foods’ actions are “shameful” and “frankly un-Canadian.” “To those of us who have proudly served our country, to those still serving, to the fallen who have paid the ultimate sacrifice – this is not a cause,” he said in a statement. “Let’s tell Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods. The poppy is a sign of respect.”

The sacrifice of Canadians in the past provides the freedom for a US grocery chain to be stupid today. Let’s tell Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods. The poppy is not a cause, it is a sign of respect. https://t.co/LFg63PiB9Y — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 6, 2020

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said it’s wrong for the company to ban the poppy, comparing it to when Whole Foods sent home workers who wore Black Lives Matter face masks. “Canadians shouldn’t lose the right to honour the sacrifices of veterans when they go to work,” Singh said on Twitter.

Canadians shouldn't lose the right to honour the sacrifices of veterans when they go to work.https://t.co/3hEfXgASwS — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 6, 2020

Nujma Bond, the legion’s communications manager, previously told HuffPost the organization anticipates Canadians will be “just as generous” this year amid the pandemic as in previous years. The legion typically raises almost $20 million from its annual poppy campaign, which provides fundings to veterans through emergency assistance, social programming and other initiatives.