Chris Young/Canadian Press Steven Del Duca poses for a photo at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Jan. 17, 2018.

TORONTO — The vote for Ontario’s next Liberal leader doesn’t happen until March, but one candidate is already thanking his volunteers and congratulating the other candidates.

“Tonight, after carefully evaluating the results, I am truly humbled by the vote of confidence I have received from our party membership,” former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca said in a statement Sunday night.

“The Ontario leadership race has been rigorous, and I want to congratulate my fellow candidates on running impressive and innovative campaigns.”

He scored a crucial win this weekend in the party’s “leadership election meetings.”

Ontario Liberal members don’t vote for their leader directly. They vote for delegates to represent constituency associations and Liberal women’s and students clubs instead, and those people get to vote at the leadership convention. There are 2,092 elected delegates and a few hundred “ex-officio delegates,” who get to vote because they are former MPs and MPPs and other party brass.

Of those 2,092 delegates selected this weekend, 1,123 — or about 54 per cent — are associated with Del Duca’s campaign, his spokesperson David Valentin told HuffPost Canada by email Monday.

A candidate needs 51 per cent to win the leadership on the first ballot.