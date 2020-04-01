In a fitting twist of fate, humans around the world are now confined to their pens homes, while we all do our part in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

So, it’s the animals’ turn to go wild in the deserted streets of cities around the world. And since people can’t do anything but watch from the confines of their abodes, clips of the mammals’ antics are going viral across the internets.

As with everything, it’s important to cast a critical eye on those critter video claims — not everything is as it seems with the dolphins in Venice, or the supposedly rare civet seen wandering around the town of Meppayur, India.