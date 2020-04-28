April is usually a month of milestones for the Royal Family, but COVID-19 lockdowns have put a damper on marking special events. This definitely applies to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who celebrate nine years of marriage on April 29.

While the Cambridges have yet to unveil any anniversary plans, we’re lucky to have plenty of photos to look back on one of the most spectacular royal weddings in modern memory, thanks to royal photographer Hugo Burnand.

Burnand shared a retrospective with Town And Country in 2019 about one of his most iconic images, a group shot with page boys and bridesmaids (as he recalls, candy was used to bribe them).

Watch the video above to find out what it took for Burnand to get the perfect frame on the special day.

In hindsight, Burnand believes he may have unknowingly paid homage to another famous royal depiction. 174 years ago, German artist Franz Xaver Winterhalter painted a portrait of Queen Victoria and her family, referred to as “The Royal Family in 1846.” The resemblance between the two works ― children in their natural liveliness, surrounded a centred couple who are poised in a subtle display of closeness ― is uncanny.

Centuries ago, the slight touch between the married royals was criticized for being “sensual and fleshy,” the Royal Collection Trust reports. The negative coverage is a far cry from today, when royals like Will and Kate are praised for displays of warmth. It’s especially notable in a time of crisis, when their good-natured banter has lifted the spirits of children negatively affected by the pandemic.