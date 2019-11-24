Will Ferrell Loses It With Ryan Reynolds In 'SNL' Audience

Comedian Will Ferrell returned to his old stomping grounds at “Saturday Night Live” to host it for the fifth time this weekend, and plenty of celebrity friends showed up in cameos.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was planted up front and centre during Ferrell’s opening monologue, to hilarious effect. Watch below:
Ferrell and Reynolds will be co-starring in a re-imagining of “A Christmas Carol,” which is reportedly being acquired by Apple. The live action musical is based on the classic book by Charles Dickens.
Later after the monologue, Reynolds joined the “SNL” cast in a segment of “Weekend Update” as a brah.
Even though Ferrell has created many memorable “SNL” characters over the years, none were reprised for this episode.
But he was joined by many “SNL” alum including Tracy Morgan, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Rachel Dratch. Alec Baldwin, Woody Harrelson and Larry David also popped up in cameos.