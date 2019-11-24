Will Ferrell Loses It With Ryan Reynolds In 'SNL' Audience

Comedian Will Ferrell returned to his old stomping grounds at “Saturday Night Live” to host it for the fifth time this weekend, and plenty of celebrity friends showed up in cameos.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was planted up front and centre during Ferrell’s opening monologue, to hilarious effect. Watch below:

Someone special in the audience tonight for Will Ferrell’s monologue. #SNL pic.twitter.com/oqKDu2TV1A — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

Ferrell and Reynolds will be co-starring in a re-imagining of “A Christmas Carol,” which is reportedly being acquired by Apple. The live action musical is based on the classic book by Charles Dickens.

Later after the monologue, Reynolds joined the “SNL” cast in a segment of “Weekend Update” as a brah.

Don’t worry, you guys.

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘶𝘺 knows the owner. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ryzhOXwVBO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

Even though Ferrell has created many memorable “SNL” characters over the years, none were reprised for this episode.

But he was joined by many “SNL” alum including Tracy Morgan, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Rachel Dratch. Alec Baldwin, Woody Harrelson and Larry David also popped up in cameos.

Introducing 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘇 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘅. The ketchup you know and love, without the uncomfortable noise. #SNL pic.twitter.com/lbSdDkvCk4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019