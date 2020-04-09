Just because they can’t go outside doesn’t mean the Royal Family stops working. The Queen rallied the public with a rare speech on the COVID-19 pandemic from her home on Sunday and now, Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their part to bolster spirits.

Using Zoom, a tool familiar to commoners working remotely, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished schoolchildren at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, U.K., a happy Easter.

Social isolation may keep most children at home all day, but some U.K. schools remain open for kids of essential workers and vulnerable children. Casterton Primary Academy, which is close to a hospital, is giving kids who normally go to other schools a safe place to learn, Town & Country reports.

The call was filled with smiles and bunny ears, as kids showed off art of their parents that earned a positive reception from the couple.

One student shared a drawing of his mother in her hospital uniform.

“You should be very proud of her,” Kate told him. “They’re doing an amazing job,” she continued, referring to the NHS (National Health Service) workers in the U.K.

The pair also thanked the teachers who dedicated their days to keeping kids educated and safe.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys,” Will told staff. “Well done in keeping it all going.”

“It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children, they’ve got the structure, and they’ve got a safe place for them to be,” Kate added. “So really well done to all of you.”

The two also provided comic relief, as it turns out Will can’t keep his hands off the royal chocolate stash.

“You keep eating it,” Kate chastised jokingly.

As Marie Claire notes, the Cambridges’ social media presence has been more laid back and accessible as of late, with gratitude and hope being big themes on their recent posts.

Whose heart wasn’t melted by that essential worker cheer from Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte?

Perhaps we have a recent hire to thank for the new approach. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with their Sussex Royal Instagram, their highly regarded social media manager David Watkins quietly updated his LinkedIn profile to indicate the Cambridge royals are now his employers.

Kate and Will typically spend Easter with the rest of their family. They spent last Easter at a church service, with Kate sporting head-to-toe pastel blues.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate and Will greet Queen Elizabeth II as she arrives for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on April 21, 2019 in Windsor, England.