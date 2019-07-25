EVERETT, Wash. — A man convicted of killing a young Canadian couple more than three decades ago after a trial that hinged on DNA evidence and newly-emerged genealogical technology was sentenced in the state of Washington to life in prison on Wednesday.

William Talbott II received two consecutive life terms with no parole, The Daily Herald in Everett, Wash., reported.

Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Jay Cook, disappeared in November 1987 after leaving their home near Victoria for what was supposed to be an overnight trip to Seattle. Their bodies were found in separate locations in northwestern Washington state about a week later.

Investigators preserved DNA evidence but they didn’t know whose it was until last year. Authorities used genetic genealogy to identify the suspect as Talbott, a construction worker and truck driver who was 24 at the time of the killings and lived near where Cook’s body was discovered.

Talbott, now 56, did not testify during the trial. Jurors rejected a suggestion from his lawyers that he had sex with Van Cuylenborg but did not kill her or her boyfriend. It’s still unknown how Talbott encountered the pair and what exactly happened before they were killed.