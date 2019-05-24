Chris Wattie / Reuters Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould are making separate announcements at the same time in their respective ridings on Monday.

OTTAWA — Two former Liberal cabinet ministers who resigned over the SNC-Lavalin controversy are set to announce their next moves.

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they’ll announce their political futures at events held at the same time in their ridings.

Wilson-Raybould is the independent MP for the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville and Philpott is the independent MP for the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville.

Neither is saying what they have in mind, other than that constituents have been invited to meet with them as they share announcements about their political futures.