If you see a rainbow or a flower in your neighbour’s window over the coming weeks, it’s a sign the COVID-19 pandemic won’t keep locals from supporting each other.

To keep spirits up, Canadian neighbourhoods are hosting “window walks” to keep kids entertained while families practice social distancing. Using construction paper and tape, many residents are making art for their neighbours’ children to spot.

The game of “I-Spy” was popular in multiple Ontario cities, with shamrock stickers popping up in Markham, Toronto, Ottawa, and others in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

My neighbourhood has jumped on the bandwagon for a #shamrockhunt tomorrow! All you have to do is put a shamrock in your window, then go out and hunt for others.



Great motivation to go for a walk and see how many you can find! Post pictures of neat ones you see! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/WbzEJZlPpA — Kathryn Erickson (@OCSBErickson) March 17, 2020

Uplifting: Our neighbourhood organized a shamrock scavenger hunt for the kiddos. People hung them in their windows for kids to find on social distancing approved walks. So, so cute. I couldn’t take them, but here’s photo evidence of them loving it. #wellingtonwest cc:@JLeiper pic.twitter.com/1d4zVV5jK7 — Carole Saab (@carolesaab) March 17, 2020

Some thoughtful Canadians have taken the time to make their window stickers real show-stoppers for kids, with one Ottawa resident spending hours on their St. Patrick’s Day art.

The schools in my city have been shut down but my neighbourhood is doing a scavenger hunt by putting shamrocks in our windows so the kids can have a St. Patrick’s Day activity to do at a safe distance. I spent 5 hours painting a giant leprechaun to hang up in our window! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/hwpQs29jIr — Ophelia Brown (@opheliajcbrown) March 17, 2020

Other provinces got in on the responsible merry-making, with Calgary families making shamrocks to amuse passersby, too.

Leah Hennel/Alberta Health Services Photojournalist Leah Hennel caught a candid shot of HuffPost Canada editor Michelle Butterfield and her family prepping for their Calgary neighbourhood's scavenger hunt.

But how can locals let each other in on the game? A calendar to update the window decorations is helping neighbourhoods keep their art synchronized with one another.

We are loving seeing all the families and households participating in the 'Neighbourhood Window Walk.' Such a creative way to beat those social-distancing blues and get outside and enjoy the weather!



Shout out to the @Fernbank_CA for pulling this together.



Plz retweet 😃 pic.twitter.com/AFfLBBuPyc — Jean Cloutier (@AltaVistaWard18) March 18, 2020

The window walks are a creative way for parents and kids to get fresh air and keep their strolls lively, but they also make for at-home fun, too.

With plenty of entertainment coming from virtual tours of national landmarks, kids looking to flex their artistic muscles are crafting their own decorations for future walk themes.

We did a “Roll & draw Picasso” silly faces for our neighbourhood’s hunt tomorrow #socialdistancinginottawa pic.twitter.com/ML5lxYOkYh — Mme MacKnight-Root (@macrootFLS) March 19, 2020

My daughter is drawing silly faces to post in our front room in preparation for tomorrow’s “Silly Faces” Neighbourhood Window Walk. Avoidance of Room Cleaning Strategy #17😂 #SocialDistanacing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/u1tljRdjPL — Sandy Youmans, PhD (@DrSandyYoumans) March 19, 2020

Some Canadians are proposing other window challenges that anyone who sees can take part in.

I just spotted this in my ⁦@townofoakville⁩ neighbourhood.

I’m doing it.

It’s a nice way to come together for the kids.

Put up a rainbow 🌈, take a walk.

Wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/cd239J6uwF — borgiestaffa (@borgiestaffa) March 19, 2020

Games aren’t the only use for windows during this period of social lockdown. Others are sharing supportive messages to their neighbours in health care.

Went for a walk tonight and saw these handmade signs in the window of a house in my neighbourhood. Made me very warm and fuzzy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MCHSlzBZip — Cree Toner (@TheYungIntern) March 18, 2020

When it comes to letting people know they’re loved, Canadians have also used their sidewalks and fences to make their communities smile.

Hi @malvern_ps! Today on my walk I came across this message in my neighbourhood. It made me smile. Challenge #1: I challenge you to go outside and write a message for your community. If you can, take a picture of it and tag me in your post! pic.twitter.com/Mx4jKWqeKO — Andrea Magoffin (@MrsMagoffin) March 18, 2020

Awesome messages from the neighbourhood kids. Now parents, please, social distancing is NOT group play at the playground #listentothekids pic.twitter.com/CeYlRggNyw — Josh Ogilvie (@joshogilvie4) March 19, 2020