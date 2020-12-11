The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, speaks during a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force meeting at the Queen's Park in Toronto on Dec. 4.

TORONTO — Ontario is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into lockdown, while increasing pandemic restrictions for five other regions across the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday that the move was necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 in areas where cases have surged in recent weeks.

The lockdowns – which take effect Monday – will help ensure schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected, she said.

“Moving a region into Grey-Lockdown is not an easy decision, but it is one we needed to make in order to help stop the spread of the virus and safeguard the key services we rely on,” Elliott said in a statement.

Restrictions coming to other areas

Five other regional health units will see new restrictions imposed under the province’s colour-coded, tiered pandemic response framework.

Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the red “control” zone.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to orange “restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to yellow “protect.”

Toronto and Peel Region were moved into the lockdown category last month.

Elliott said it “remains crucial” that all residents continue to follow public health advice to reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly as the holidays approach.

The province reported 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 45 new deaths due to the virus.

It said 469 new cases were in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex.