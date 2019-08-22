Oakland Raiders / Twitter Oakland Raiders player AJ Cole III pictured wearing a shirt that says "Winnipeg, Alberta" ahead of a NFL pre-season game in the city.

Canadian Twitter users are taking great pleasure in roasting an American football player who seems to have his geography confused. The Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers landed in Winnipeg this week for a pre-season NFL matchup. As they disembarked the plane, several Raider players were spotted sporting Winnipeg-themed gear. Among them was rookie punter A.J. Cole III, who wore what appeared to be a basic grey shirt with the Winnipeg skyline.

But some astute Twitter users took a closer look and saw some geographic confusion.

Oakland Raiders / Twitter A close-up view of AJ Cole III's shirt that mysteriously says "Winnipeg, Alberta."

In case you didn’t know, Winnipeg is very much not in Alberta. It’s the capital of Manitoba. And because Canadians love to roast people from the U.S. for not knowing anything about our country, the Twitterverse descended on Cole III in a storm.

Come to Calgary Manitoba and we'll get you some Montreal Flames shirts — Ian S (@imstransport) August 22, 2019

Winnipeg, Alberta is so beautiful this time of year 😂😂😂🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Bella Bee  (@SmileyYYC) August 22, 2019

Winnipeg, Alberta! Oh come on. Seriously guys????? One Google search... just one. It’s Manitoba. — Kim 🎈 (@KimBabij) August 22, 2019

The Winnipeg Bluebombers CFL team account chimed in, noting that they can’t wait to visit “Oakland, Nevada.”

We can’t wait to visit you in Oakland, Nevada 😏 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 22, 2019

The team also playfully teased their welcome gift to the Raiders was “t-shirts. A whole lot of new t-shirts.” If you want your very own Winnipeg, Alberta shirt you’re in luck! Cole III said he bought his fromAmazon Prime, but someone’s also set upa shopwhere you can buy them online for $23.84. Meanwhile, quarterback and two-time NFL MVPAaron Rodgers — whose Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Raiders in Winnipeg — showed up to the city in an iconicCanadian tuxedo.