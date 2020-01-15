Winnipeg Teen Dies From Flu Complications As Cases Spike In Manitoba

Wendy Sawka/Facebook Blaine Ruppenthal is seen here in an undated photo uploaded to a Facebook group on Jan. 11, 2020. The 17-year-old died from influenza complications, the principal of his Winnipeg high school revealed in a letter to parents Monday.

WINNIPEG — A high school student has died in Manitoba where there has been a spike in flu cases this winter.

Blaine Ruppenthal, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student, died of complications from influenza, said a letter sent to parents Monday by the principal of Kelvin High School in Winnipeg.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of his passing,” principal Maria Silva wrote.

Health officials, citing privacy laws, would not comment on whether Ruppenthal had any pre-existing medical conditions.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said that while flu vaccine campaigns are aimed primarily at seniors, the very young and people with chronic health conditions, the flu can strike anyone.

“We do see, for the most part, the severe outcomes occur in those at the extremes of ages or those with underlying medical conditions,” Roussin said Tuesday. “But unfortunately we do sometimes see healthy individuals have severe outcomes due to the flu.”