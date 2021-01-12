How To Stay Warm Without Running Up Your Heating Bills

Winter weather can get expensive, fast. There are jackets and gloves and hats and scarves and boots, there are Christmas presents, there are winter tires — and, if you’re anything like us, there are takeout and delivery fees. (Who wants to leave the house in the cold to go to the grocery store, even when there isn’t a pandemic?)
And then there are heating costs. Depending what your home setup looks like and what part of the country you live in, these can add up really fast — especially in very cold weather.
There are a number of ways you can outfit your home to lower your heating costs, like investing in a low-flow shower head, a smart thermostat, or energy-efficient fridges or washer-dryers. Those options are more sustainable and lead to lower bills, but can be expensive upfront. They’re also not generally available to renters.
But luckily, there are also some smaller ways you can stay warm through the winter without turning on the heat. Watch the video above to get some tips on staying cosy without paying an arm and a leg.