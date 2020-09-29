Spencer Platt via Getty Images Shoppers brose iPhones at an Apple store in Manhattan on September 21, 2018, in this file photo. Secret shoppers have uncovered widespread misbehaviour by Canada's wireless sellers.

TORONTO ― A "secret shopper″ campaign on behalf of the CRTC found evidence of misleading or aggressive behaviour in about one-fifth of the interactions between its undercover shoppers and sales staff for six major wireless carriers. Canada's telecom regulator said the vast majority of interactions during its "secret shopper″ investigation early this year were perceived as positive. However, it found that 20 per cent of shoppers felt they were given misleading information or faced aggressive sales practices ― particularly if they had disabilities and or didn't use English or French as their first language.

“The secret shopper project allowed us to gain on-the-ground insight into the challenges Canadians may face when engaging with communications service providers’ salespeople,″ CRTC chair Ian Scott said Tuesday in a statement. “This is why the secret shopper project will continue into the future. We look forward to using this information to promote the fair treatment of consumers.” More than 400 undercover shoppers evaluated six large wireless providers ― BCE’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Telus, Shaw’s Freedom, Quebecor’s Videotron and SaskTel, which is owned by Saskatchewan’s provincial government. The number of engagements was determined by market share. Most of them at one of the three national carriers: Bell (121), Rogers (133) and Telus (124). About half the contacts (53 per cent) were in stores and the rest were split evenly between online and phone channels.