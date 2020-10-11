29 Million Women And Girls Are Victims Of Modern Slavery, Report Says

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan. A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude. Grace Forrest, co-founder of the Walk Free anti-slavery organization, said Friday that means one in every 130 women and girls is living in modern slavery today, more than the population of Australia. “The reality is that there are more people living in slavery today than any other time in human history,” she told a U.N. news conference. Walk Free defines modern slavery “as the systematic removal of a person’s freedom, where one person is exploited by another for personal or financial gain,” she said.

Forrest said the global estimate of one in 130 women and girls living in modern slavery was made based on work by Walk Free, the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration, both U.N. agencies.. “What this report has shown is that gender stacks the odds against girls from conception throughout their lives,” she said. According to the report, titled “Stacked Odds,” women account for 99% of all victims of forced sexual exploitation, 84% of all victims of forced marriage, and 58% of all victims of forced labor. Forrest said the face of modern slavery “has radically changed.” “We’re seeing normalized exploitation in our economy in transnational supply chains and also in migration pathways,” she said. “The world’s most vulnerable people have been pushed even further into this practice of modern slavery because of COVID-19.”