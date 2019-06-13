The Canadian women’s soccer team is very good at what they do. The two-time Olympic bronze medallists are amazing athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Canada on the world stage.

They’re also big Shania Twain fans.

As the U.S. team faces controversy for celebrating during a 13-0 win against Thailand, the Canadian team is showing you don’t even need goals to get the party started. A video shared to Twitter shows the players absolutely letting loose to Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

And wow, is it a delight.