The Canadian women’s soccer team is very good at what they do. The two-time Olympic bronze medallists are amazing athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Canada on the world stage.
They’re also big Shania Twain fans.
As the U.S. team faces controversy for celebrating during a 13-0 win against Thailand, the Canadian team is showing you don’t even need goals to get the party started. A video shared to Twitter shows the players absolutely letting loose to Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”
And wow, is it a delight.
There’s so much to love here. The team is probably on a bus hurtling down a French highway to a World Cup match. They are going out tonight, they are feelin’ alright and they are gonna let it all hang out.
Everything is perfect. The in-sync clapping. The obnoxious Canadian flags on the side of the bus. The dramatic singing for the camera. THE BICYCLE KICKS BY KADEISHA BUCHANAN IN THE BACK SEAT.
As Shania says, “The best thing about a-being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun,” and man, are they having a lot of fun.
Twain herself gave her blessing, retweeting the video with the caption “LET’S GO GIRLS!! 🙌”, which is the biggest of moods.
You know when the best-selling female country artist of all-time shouts you out, then you’re doing something right.
The team won their first match against Cameroon. Next up, they’ll face New Zealand on Saturday.
