How’s the dating scene in your office?

A third of Canadians say they are currently or were previously involved in a workplace romance, and many kept it a secret, according to a new survey from ADP Canada. Nearly half of those in a romance (47 per cent) said they kept it a secret from some people at work, while more than a quarter (27 per cent) said they kept it a secret from everyone at work. ADP suggests the secrecy is due to a lack of clear policies surrounding relationships at work.

That’s not to say co-workers would mind: 83 per cent indicated they are open to allowing relationships among co-workers, or would like to be in one themselves. But the need for rules is clear, as 7.5 per cent of respondents said they felt pressured to be in a romantic relationship with someone at work in order to keep their standing ― to gain a promotion, access to a new project, or simply to keep their job.

“HR policies should not exist to control employees, but to protect them,” ADP Canada marketing VP Heather Haslam said in a statement. “These statistics represent a call to action for organizations to make their policies clear to employees and to offer them the support and resources they need to feel comfortable navigating these situations.”

Watch: Americans like to get busy at the office, study finds. Story continues below.