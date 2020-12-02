Twitter/@SKGov A social media image tweeted out by the Government of Saskatchewan.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is apologizing for using a photo of two men to promote World AIDS Day.

The government posted the picture Tuesday on social media, which showed the two men standing side by side with their heads touching.

An accompanying message said HIV infections were on the rise in Saskatchewan and encouraged people to get tested.

Social media users condemned the government’s use of a same-sex couple to talk about HIV as perpetuating the myth of AIDS being a “gay disease.”