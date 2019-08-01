Aug. 1-7 marks World Breastfeeding Week 2019, which hopes to inform women about breastfeeding and empower and support breastfeeding worldwide. To offer more information, here we round up some of the recent studies that show how breastfeeding can be beneficial for both mother and baby.

Lower risk of eczema for babies

A U.S. study published earlier this year showed that breastfeeding exclusively for at least three months appears to lead to a significantly lower risk of having eczema at age six compared to babies who were breastfed for less time or not at all.

The findings are also supported by results from a large-scale 2018 study which looked at 17,046 mothers and their newborn babies, finding that babies exclusively breastfed from birth for a sustained period had a 54 per cent lower risk of eczema at the age of 16.

Maintain a healthier weight for mom

Research published at the end of 2018 in the Journal of Women’s Health found that women who breastfed for longer than six months were more likely to have a smaller waist circumference ― on average 3.5 cm smaller ― seven to 15 years later than women who breastfed for less than six months. The researchers say reducing waist circumference could help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

