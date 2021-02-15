Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS Goalie Andrew Buchanan is scored on as Justin Christopher celebrates during the World's Longest Hockey Game near Edmonton on Feb. 11, 2021.

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — The world’s longest hockey game has broken multiple records this year.

Forty people took turns playing hockey on an outdoor rink 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4 to raise $1.5 million for cancer research at the University of Alberta.

They hit the 252-hour goal around 6 a.m. Monday and will break their own Guinness World Record.

Organizers said on the event’s Facebook page that they have raised a record $1.84 million so far.

