Would You Spend $100 On A Pair Of Unbreakable Tights?

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Sheertex

The sight of ripped pantyhose — especially ones we just bought — is enough to ruin our day. From October to April, when we can’t get away with bare legs anymore, we rely heavily on tights for warmth underneath our stylish dresses and skirts. But these crucial components to our winter wardrobe often disappoint and rob us blind. Department store tights cost anywhere from $7 to $20, and we’re lucky if we get more than three wears before nails, jewelry or dry skin cause a giant run down the front and we have to toss them in the trash. Say you wear one pair three times a week. That’s $31.96 a month on throw-away tights. $383.52 a year if you include all 12 months. That’s a lot of money, not to mention a lot of unnecessary waste.

Sheertex

One company out of Muskoka, Ontario claims to have invented the world’s toughest pantyhose. Sheertex found a patent-pending blend of fibres that is ten times stronger than steel, lighter than water, bacteria resistant, and, best of all, does not rip. You can stab, poke, stretch and claw all you want but these puppies are indestructible. Even though Sheertex is a Canadian company, materials are bought in the U.S. before it gets shipped and made into proper pantyhose here, which could explain why items on their website are listed in U.S. currency.

Sheertex From left: glow sheers in ruby and polka dot sheers in black.

A pair of classic sheers (they come in six different colours) costs $59 US. Add taxes and a standard shipping fee of $5 and you’re looking at a total of $95 CDN. It may seem like a lot to spend on one small item but if longevity is what you’re after, it’s a great investment. Sheertex also sells glow sheers for $59 US which come in four jewel tones like ruby and emerald, and polka dot sheers for $69 US.

Sheertex From left: classic sheers in black. thigh-highs in dark, no sweat shorties in black.