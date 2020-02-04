OTTAWA — The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Canadians who are being evacuated to Canada from Wuhan, China, the source of the coronavirus outbreak, should have to pay something towards their flight. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters this week that the federal government will assume the entire cost of the flight from Wuhan to the Canadian forces base in Trenton, Ont., where those who have been repatriated will be quarantined for two weeks. Individuals will have to pay for their own transportation out of Trenton to wherever in Canada, or elsewhere, they would like to go. Aaron Wudrick, the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says that’s unfair to all taxpayers. “Consular assistance should not mean everything is free, no matter the cost,” Wudrick told HuffPost Canada. “I think at least they should have to pay something.”

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during an update on the coronavirus situation on Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa.

The actual cost recovery for a chartering an aircraft could be overwhelmingly burdensome for Canadians affected, he noted, but there is no reason why those evacuated shouldn’t refund to the government the commercial cost of a flight ticket back to Canada, over a period of time, if necessary. “They should be charged the equivalent fare. I think that is reasonable,” he said. “If you go abroad, you are taking a risk, and that includes bearing costs.” Explaining the decision to foot the bill, the Foreign Affairs minister said evacuations were “quite unprecedented.” “We, as a country, always stand up for Canadians abroad, and certainly in times of need,” Champagne said. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the 300 Canadians stuck in a quarantined city where life is “becoming incredibly difficult if not almost impossible in some situations” had asked the government for assistance. “And, and that’s what we do when Canadians are in trouble,” she said.

COLE BURSTON via Getty Images Travellers are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada, January 26, 2020. - Toronto Public Health confirmed Saturday that a case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is currently being treated in a Toronto Hospital. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The federal government typically follows a cost-recovery model but in 2006, under Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, that policy was also set aside for a massive evacuation effort. Some 14,370 Canadians in Lebanon were ferried in ships chartered by the Canadian government to Cyprus and Turkey and flown to Montreal after Hezbollah militants killed several Israeli soldiers and Israel responded with air attacks and heavy shelling of Beirut. More than 39,000 Canadians living or visiting Lebanon, including many with dual nationality, registered with the embassy, though only 35 per cent accepted the Canadian government’s assistance. Still with 35 ship departures and 65 chartered flights, including four on Department of National Defence aircraft, the then foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay — and current Conservative leadership candidate — highlighted the effort as the “largest scale evacuation in Canadian history.”

