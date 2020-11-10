POLITICS
11/10/2020 09:01 EST

Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi Leaves Caucus After Hiring Her Sister

She admits she "made an error" by employing her family member and will represent her Ontario riding as an independent.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi delivers a speech in the House of Commons in Ottawa in December 2015. Ratansi has represented the Don Valley East riding from 2004 to 2011, and from 2015 to now.

TORONTO — A Toronto MP says she’s leaving the Liberal caucus over allegations she employed a relative at her constituency office.

Yasmin Ratansi, who represents Don Valley East for the Liberals, says in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday night that she “made an error” by employing her sister.

Ratansi says in the post that she’s informed the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Speaker.

She apologized to her constituents and says she intends to represent the riding as an independent MP.

The issue has been referred to the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and Ratansi says she is waiting to hear their recommendations.

Ratansi has represented the Ontario riding since 2015, and previously held the riding from 2004 to 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.

