Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi delivers a speech in the House of Commons in Ottawa in December 2015. Ratansi has represented the Don Valley East riding from 2004 to 2011, and from 2015 to now.

TORONTO — A Toronto MP says she’s leaving the Liberal caucus over allegations she employed a relative at her constituency office.

Yasmin Ratansi, who represents Don Valley East for the Liberals, says in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday night that she “made an error” by employing her sister.

Ratansi says in the post that she’s informed the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Speaker.