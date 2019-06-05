Another day, another tourist behaving badly.
A Mexican-born yoga teacher from Canada is being lambasted for photos posted to Instagram that show her executing yoga poses in sacred sites in Thailand.
Andreita Levin’s Instagram pictures show that she visited Sukhothai Historical Park, Doi Suthep and Chiang Mai.
And, according to Thai Visa News, she also posed on the Emerald Buddha Temple on the grounds of the Grand Palace in Bangkok in a photo that has since been removed from her account.
Levin had previously shared pictures of her performing various yoga poses at a number of other sites, including Prasat Pra Thepbidorn and Rong Sue Ten temple, reported The Thaiger. These photos have also been removed from her account.
According to Thai Visa News, officers from Chiang Rai’s tourist police department spoke to Levin after they received complaints from people who said the photos were inappropriate.
She’s promised officials that she won’t take any more photos of her in yoga poses at sacred sites in the country, said The Thaiger.
Levin did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the matter.
Her Instagram profile photo shows her posing with Toronto’s iconic CN Tower in the background. From her social media accounts, in which she describes herself as a professional dance artist and hot pilates instructor, she appears to have been travelling the world for the past few months.