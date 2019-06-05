Another day, another tourist behaving badly.

A Mexican-born yoga teacher from Canada is being lambasted for photos posted to Instagram that show her executing yoga poses in sacred sites in Thailand.

Andreita Levin’s Instagram pictures show that she visited Sukhothai Historical Park, Doi Suthep and Chiang Mai.

And, according to Thai Visa News, she also posed on the Emerald Buddha Temple on the grounds of the Grand Palace in Bangkok in a photo that has since been removed from her account.